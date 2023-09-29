EICC names Liang Chee Wee as interim chancellor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has named Liang Chee Wee as the new interim chancellor.

EICC announced the selection Thursday.

The Board of Trustees President Bob Gallagher said Wee has an extensive background in community college leadership and will have a positive impact on the students.

Wee was the president of Northeast Iowa Community College from 2011 to 2022 and provost from 2007 to 2011.

He will begin Oct. 9 and serve through summer 2025.

Gallagher said EICC will soon begin a “comprehensive” search for a permanent chancellor next fall.

The selection process for interim chancellor began in August after the resignation of former Chancellor Sonya Williams a little more than a year after she started. EICC said she left for personal reasons. Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter was named temporary interim chancellor.

Wee arrived in the U.S. on July 4, 1983, after serving in the Singapore Armed Forces. He earned PhD at University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from the Karl Eller Graduate School of Management. He retired from NICC in 2022 and serves on the board for MercyOne, Freedom Bank, and is Resident President for the Iowa Community College Leadership Institute.

For more information, visit eicc.edu/interim.

EICC Board of Trustees names Liang Chee Wee as interim chancellor (Courtesy Eastern Iowa Community Colleges)

