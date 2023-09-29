EICC names Liang Chee Wee as interim chancellor

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 29 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has named Liang Chee Wee as the new interim chancellor.

EICC announced the selection Thursday.

The Board of Trustees President Bob Gallagher said Wee has an extensive background in community college leadership and will have a positive impact on the students.

Wee was the president of Northeast Iowa Community College from 2011 to 2022 and provost from 2007 to 2011.

He will begin Oct. 9 and serve through summer 2025.

Gallagher said EICC will soon begin a “comprehensive” search for a permanent chancellor next fall.

The selection process for interim chancellor began in August after the resignation of former Chancellor Sonya Williams a little more than a year after she started. EICC said she left for personal reasons. Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter was named temporary interim chancellor.

Wee arrived in the U.S. on July 4, 1983, after serving in the Singapore Armed Forces. He earned PhD at University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from the Karl Eller Graduate School of Management. He retired from NICC in 2022 and serves on the board for MercyOne, Freedom Bank, and is Resident President for the Iowa Community College Leadership Institute.

For more information, visit eicc.edu/interim.

EICC Board of Trustees names Liang Chee Wee as interim chancellor
EICC Board of Trustees names Liang Chee Wee as interim chancellor(Courtesy Eastern Iowa Community Colleges)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
Two people were arrested as a result of a months-long, undercover investigation by the...
2 arrested in Burlington massage parlor bust

Latest News

Rock Falls Police responded to a call reporting that a person had been shot Thursday evening.
Police: Teen charged for Rock Falls shooting
A Waterloo man was arrested Thursday in Davenport on a warrant for murder by the United States...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Many of the legislators praising U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein called her a “trailblazer” for women.
Area legislators react to death of ‘trailblazer’ Dianne Feinstein at 90
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 29 includes the top stories of the day.
KWQC Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 29 (noon)