The Illinois-Iowa Center for Independent Living hosts 12th Annual Senior and Disability Expo

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -The Illinois-Iowa Center for Independent Living hosted its 12th annual senior and disability expo on Friday after a three year hiatus due to COVID.

The event took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel and was free to the public.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to educate people about the resources and adaptive equipment available in their community and across the states of Illinois and Iowa.

Friday’s event is expected to have over 45 vendor booths with a variety of information along with workshops related to healthy living.

The Rock Island Police Department also did a presentation on fraud prevention followed by the Illinois Assistive Technology Program showing attendees how to make their own assistive devices.

Illinois Telecommunications Access Corp (ITAC) which provides Illinois residents with a free landline phone or cell phone amplifier did on site phone testing as well.

