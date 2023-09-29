‘Imagination Station’ tickets available Monday, event set for Oct. 14

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOLINE, IL – WQPT PBS’ largest children’s event of the year, Imagination Station, is back and will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 on the Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus.

The event is free, however, each person attending must have a ticket. Tickets will be available at www.wqpt.org, on Oct. 2 at 8 a.m.

It should be noted that tickets typically are gone on the first day of availability.

Imagination Station brings learning and fun together where kids can explore awesome learning topics like science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while they meet and interact with twelve super special PBS KIDS characters including: Alma, Clifford, Curious George, Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Elinor, Katerina Kittycat, Molly, Nature Cat, Rosie, Xavier Riddle, and Zeke.

Each of these characters will occupy their own learning station that offers games and activities.

In addition to visits with their favorite PBS characters, kids also will be able to read alongside therapy dogs, get creative with art, and receive a free book provided by Read United and United Way Quad Cities.

For more information, please visit wqpt.org/imagine or the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/610081197956787.

