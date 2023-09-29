Kewanee’s first-ever Buddy Walk set for Oct. 14

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. And for the first time, The National Down Syndrome Society is proud to announce the first Buddy Walk will be held at Windmont Park in Kewanee on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.

Kali Stoops discusses the importance of the event as it supports summer programming for children with disabilities.

The mission for NDSS is to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions.

Details about Buddy Walk Kewanee:

Check in and day of registration starts at 8 a.m.

Event starts at 9 a.m.

Food, games, activities, and more will continue until 1 p.m.

For more information, to register for the walk, or to donate to support the mission, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/Kewanee. See the Facebook event page here.

