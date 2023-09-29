Kewanee’s first-ever Buddy Walk set for Oct. 14

Buddy Walk Kewanee
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. And for the first time, The National Down Syndrome Society is proud to announce the first Buddy Walk will be held at Windmont Park in Kewanee on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.

Kali Stoops discusses the importance of the event as it supports summer programming for children with disabilities.

The mission for NDSS is to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions.

Details about Buddy Walk Kewanee:

  • Check in and day of registration starts at 8 a.m.
  • Event starts at 9 a.m.
  • Food, games, activities, and more will continue until 1 p.m.

For more information, to register for the walk, or to donate to support the mission, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/Kewanee. See the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
Two people were arrested as a result of a months-long, undercover investigation by the...
2 arrested in Burlington massage parlor bust

Latest News

Buddy Walk Kewanee to be held Oct. 14
Buddy Walk Kewanee
2023 Cribfest underway weekends through Oct. 29
Cribfest celebration runs weekends in Coal Valley
Cribfest in Coal Valley
Cribfest Part 2
Midwest Technical Institute, Moline, IL
Midwest Technical Institute