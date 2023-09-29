Meet the North Scott School Board candidates at ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’

The Scott County Farm Bureau announced they will be sponsoring a “Meet the North Scott School Board Candidates Forum” in October.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The forum will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. in the meeting room at the Public Library located at 200 N. 6th Avenue in Eldridge, according to a statement from the Scott County Farm Bureau. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Those attending will have the opportunity to formulate questions for the candidates, event organizers said.

According to the media release, North Scott School Board candidates include: Molly Bergfeld, Carrie Keppy, Joni Dittmer, Stephanie Eckhardt, and John Maxwell.

