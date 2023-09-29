Minor improvement in latest Drought Monitor

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The weekly US Drought Monitor released Thursday shows there has not been much change in drought conditions locally, or statewide, but any bit of rain helps.

The Drought Monitor takes into account the weekly rainfall, ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain that fell in parts of the TV6 viewing area Tuesday afternoon and evening was not accounted for in the latest release.

In Iowa, 99.99% of the state are experiencing at least abnormally dry condition, with more than 95% of the state in at least moderate drought. Extreme drought conditions has reduced from 4.96% of the state to 1.17% of the state.

Across the river in Illinois, 82.54 % of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions, down from 85.25% last week. No part of the state is under extreme or exceptional drought as of this week.

The Climate Prediction Center a good probability of near normal precipitation or drier than normal precipitation in the 8-14 day outlook.

However, there is a chance of rain in the 7 day forecast. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

