Rock Falls Police respond to 16-year-old shot

Fastcast Sept. 28, p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls Police responded to a call reporting that a person had been shot Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:36 p.m., police said they responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a media release from Rock Falls Police Department. The teen was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later flown out to another hospital for additional treatment.

Currently, his condition is unknown, police stated.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to the media release. Police said while there is no suspect information at this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Rock Falls Police are being assisted by Sterling Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Stark County preps for showdown against Rowva-Williamsfield
Stark County preps for showdown against Rowva-Williamsfield
Ceci Padilla at cheerleading practice
Rock Island cheerleader defies the odds
A Rock Island High School cheerleader isn’t letting her disability stop her from doing what she...
Rock Island cheerleader defies the odds
An emergency culvert repair will close part of Bidwell Avenue starting Monday.
Bidwell Ave. near county club to close for culvert repair in Muscatine