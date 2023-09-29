Rock Falls Police respond to 16-year-old shot

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls Police responded to a call reporting that a person had been shot Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:36 p.m., police said they responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a media release from Rock Falls Police Department. The teen was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later flown out to another hospital for additional treatment.

Currently, his condition is unknown, police stated.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to the media release. Police said while there is no suspect information at this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Rock Falls Police are being assisted by Sterling Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.

