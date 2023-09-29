Rock Island Police Department works to raise cancer awareness through ‘Pink Badge Month’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Members of the Rock Island Police Department will be wearing new pink breast cancer awareness badges during the month of October to support cancer awareness and help raise money for Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Police say the badges are provided with the help of a generous donation from the Rock Island Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #57 and the Rock Island Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

Even through October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gilda’s Club provides a wide range of services for patients battling all forms of cancer and resources for family members of those undergoing treatment, police stated. By providing patients with chemo care bags, conducting support groups, children and teen programs, or offering yoga, meditation and nutritional classes, Gilda’s Club wants to make sure you know that no one fights alone.

“Just about everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, either through a personal battle or through a friend or loved one’s diagnosis,” said Deputy Chief Tim McCloud. “By proudly wearing these badges in support of all who are in this fight, we hope to raise awareness and raise funds to support the mission of Gilda’s Club and all those struggling with cancer.”

The City of Rock Island and the Police Department will be highlighting opportunities to donate to Gilda’s Club on their Facebook pages throughout the month of October, the media release from police stated. Anyone wishing to donate may drop off a check made payable to the Police Benevolent and Protective Association- with Gilda’s Club in the memo line- to the front desk of the Rock Island Police Department, 1212 5th Avenue.

You can also donate to Gilda’s Club by clicking, here.

