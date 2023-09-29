Spotlight presents ‘School of Rock The Musical’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme…You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock - The Musical is on stage at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.

Brent Tubbs, co-owner and Producing Director of the Spotlight, and Malcolm Fraser, actor playing the role of Zach Mooneyham, talk about the amazing production based on the hit movie.

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

The show runs Fridays and Saturday’s at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Spotlight Theatre located at 1800 7th Ave in downtown Moline.

Admission is $22 General Seating, $27 Floor Seating. Tickets are available by calling 309-912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

