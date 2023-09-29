Spotlight presents ‘School of Rock The Musical’

The production based on the hit movie will be on stage Sept. 29-Oct. 8
The Spotlight presents 'School of Rock' through Oct. 8
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme…You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock - The Musical is on stage at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.

Brent Tubbs, co-owner and Producing Director of the Spotlight, and Malcolm Fraser, actor playing the role of Zach Mooneyham, talk about the amazing production based on the hit movie.

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

The show runs Fridays and Saturday’s at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Spotlight Theatre located at 1800 7th Ave in downtown Moline.

Admission is $22 General Seating, $27 Floor Seating. Tickets are available by calling 309-912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
Two people were arrested as a result of a months-long, undercover investigation by the...
2 arrested in Burlington massage parlor bust

Latest News

School of Rock The Musical at The Spotlight, Moline
The Spotlight presents 'School of Rock' through Oct. 8
2023 Cribfest underway weekends through Oct. 29
Cribfest fall fun in Coal Valley Part 1
Renaissance Faire in Davenport Sept 23-24
Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire to be held at Credit Island this weekend
Renaissance Faire in Davenport Sept 23-24
Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire features medieval fun this weekend
Bubbles Boba Tea
Bubbles Boba Tea at SCC Urban Campus to host grand opening Sept. 29