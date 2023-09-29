Stark County preps for showdown against Rowva-Williamsfield

Stark County preps for showdown against Rowva-Williamsfield
By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The high school football playoff push has started across the QCA. The TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week includes two undefeated teams, Stark County and Rowva-Williamsfield.

This season marks the best start to a season for Stark County since 2015. Players and coaches know that they are in for a battle against Rowva-Williamsfield.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

High School Sports: Sept. 28
High School Sports: Sept. 28
ROWVA-Williamsfield ready to take on Stark County
ROWVA-Williamsfield football ready to take on Stark County with first place on the line
2A Regional Golf Highlights
Geneseo, Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls play well at Regional Boys Golf
Grant Dahlstrom
Meet the 13-year-old calling Moline football games