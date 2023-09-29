Summer-like heat back into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of fog will clear up shortly after sunrise giving way to a ton of sunshine. Sunshine and heat are the headlines in the weather news for the next several days. Highs will run in the low 80s today, but will hit the mid 80s this weekend which is far more typical of August and than late September or October. Next week the heat will continue due to the blocked weather pattern leading to a long stretch of sunshine and dry weather.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 56º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 88º.

