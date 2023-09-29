U.S. Marshals respond to arrest warrant in Davenport Thursday night

Fastcast Sept. 28, p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Marshals Service responded to an arrest warrant at an apartment complex in Davenport Thursday night.

TV6 was on-scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Brady Village Apartments.

At that time, the scene was clearing and the arrest warrant had been served, according to Nicholas Bonifazi, District Sex Offender Coordinator, Northern District of Iowa with the U.S. Marshals Service.

TV6 has reached out for more information on the incident.

Officials said they would be sending out a media release regarding the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Fastcast Sept. 28, p.m.
Fastcast Sept. 28, p.m.
Denny Friest grows corn, soybeans, and raises pigs.
Senate bill would restrict corporate ownership of farms
The City Council selected Eric Hanson and an employment agreement will be considered at the...
Galesburg’s new city manager brings Normal experience
The city of Davenport received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial...
Davenport receives award for financial reporting