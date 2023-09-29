U.S. Marshals respond to arrest warrant in Davenport Thursday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Marshals Service responded to an arrest warrant at an apartment complex in Davenport Thursday night.

TV6 was on-scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Brady Village Apartments.

At that time, the scene was clearing and the arrest warrant had been served, according to Nicholas Bonifazi, District Sex Offender Coordinator, Northern District of Iowa with the U.S. Marshals Service.

TV6 has reached out for more information on the incident.

Officials said they would be sending out a media release regarding the incident.

