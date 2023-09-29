Verástegui is new admin for Rock Island County Health Department

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Sept. 29.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After a sixth month nationwide search, the Rock Island County Health Department has a new public health administrator.

The Board of Health recently hired George Verástegui. He will begin on Oct. 16.

Former public health administrator Nita Ludwig retired in April 2023 after 25 with the county.

Janet Hill has served as interim administrator while a professional firm conducted a nationwide recruitment search.

A Rock Island County selection committee narrowed the recruiter lists of 21 applicants to five semifinalists.

Verástegui will be responsible for overall management and operation of the Rock Island County Health Department, including planning and directing countywide programs to address the public health in the community.

“I feel excited and cautious having this new responsibility. I will do my best to keep the Rock Island County Health Department Mission statement always as my daily motto,” Verástegui said.

He is an International Medical Graduate from San Marcos University Medical School in Lima, Peru, and has a Master of Public Health from the University of San Francisco. He currently works for Mendocino County in California’s Public Health Department’s WIC program.

