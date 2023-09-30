It’s going to feel like summer this weekend!

A lengthy stretch of summer-like heat begins, cool temperatures on the horizon
A taste of summer and some sunshine in the forecast for your Saturday, with highs in the 80's to low 90's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Don’t expect much in the way of rain over the next several days. Sunshine and summer-like warmth will be the main focus of our forecast over the weekend and beyond. Look for highs reaching the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s this afternoon, and mid to upper 80′s Sunday and through the first few days of October. Humidity won’t be a factor through the period. Expect storm chances by midweek, as a cold front sweeps into the region. Temperatures then turn cooler, with readings in the 60′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
It’s going to feel like summer this weekend!
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Summer warmth arrives for the weekend
8/29/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast
8/29/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warm today