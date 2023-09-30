It’s going to feel like summer this weekend!

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Don’t expect much in the way of rain over the next several days. Sunshine and summer-like warmth will be the main focus of our forecast over the weekend and beyond. Look for highs reaching the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s this afternoon, and mid to upper 80′s Sunday and through the first few days of October. Humidity won’t be a factor through the period. Expect storm chances by midweek, as a cold front sweeps into the region. Temperatures then turn cooler, with readings in the 60′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

