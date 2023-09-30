Life Connections Peer Recovery Services hosts a meet and greet for International Recovery Day

CLINTON, Iowa {KWQC} – Staff from Life Connections Peer Recovery Services host a meet and greet with the community for International Recovery Day.

According to internationalrecoveryday.org website, it says “through the use of the internet we can now bridge the geographical and time zone barriers, allowing us to join all folks in recovery from all addictions, including all recovery pathways – all around the globe – all on the same day,”- September 30th.

Resources like Life Connections Peer Recovery Services in Clinton, Iowa, does just that. With their services being offered after hours, Life Connections Peer Recovery Services Executive Director, Todd Noack, says that they offer individual support when sometimes it’s not available on the nights or the weekends.

“So, the basis of our wellness recovery center is you can use technology, to create jobs, to be able to get medic-aid, food stamps, things like that,” said the Life Connections Peer Recovery Services Executive Director, Todd Noack. “Also, we do support groups every day, we have the virtual recovery center. So, if people are at home don’t have transportation, they can join us virtually by the comfort of their own home.”

Along with the amenities offered, there’s a meditation room, arts and crafts and resources available to help someone get back up on their feet. Before being promoted to Peer Support Specialist, Jessica McDonald, who originally sought help, is now the one helping others.

“Everyone here was super friendly,” said McDonald. “Everyone was very happy to be friends with you and spend time with you. It’s wonderful to see people excelling, believing that at first they couldn’t but now they believe they fully can. I mean heck, I would have been so nervous when I first started here compared to now.”

Noack says that, just last year, over 2,000 used their center. We have included a link to all of the resources available at Life Connections Peer Recovery Services here.

