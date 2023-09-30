A look into Echoes from Riverside

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Bringing characters to life, Moline’s citizens will be local costumed thespians during Echoes from Riverside.

The walk will be Saturday from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m.

Cost is $5 per person, children 12 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased the day of the walk at the Riverside Chapel Mausoleum.

According to a press release, the program will focus on the early Moline pioneers in the original 4th Avenue Cemetery.

The pioneers that will be portrayed Joel Wells played by Greg Bouljon, David Sears played by Daniel Williams, Hellen Reed played by Amanda Whipple, Dr. Robert Meyer played by Derek Rotz, Christine Nave played by Becky Maxson, Amanda Plambeck played by Dorothy White and William VanderVoort played by Bob White.

According to officials, this year’s program is dedicated to Rydur J. Newton, owner of Moline Monument Company.

