A look into Echoes from Riverside

TV6 Weekend Fastcast, Sept. 29
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Bringing characters to life, Moline’s citizens will be local costumed thespians during Echoes from Riverside.

The walk will be Saturday from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m.

Cost is $5 per person, children 12 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased the day of the walk at the Riverside Chapel Mausoleum.

According to a press release, the program will focus on the early Moline pioneers in the original 4th Avenue Cemetery.

The pioneers that will be portrayed Joel Wells played by Greg Bouljon, David Sears played by Daniel Williams, Hellen Reed played by Amanda Whipple, Dr. Robert Meyer played by Derek Rotz, Christine Nave played by Becky Maxson, Amanda Plambeck played by Dorothy White and William VanderVoort played by Bob White.

According to officials, this year’s program is dedicated to Rydur J. Newton, owner of Moline Monument Company.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Rock Island Parks and Recreation hosts garage sale and vendor fair
Government bridge announces closure
A taste of summer and some sunshine in the forecast for your Saturday, with highs in the 80's...
Your First Alert Forecast
Catch up on all of the high school football action from Friday, Sept. 29 games.
Highlight Zone: Sept. 29