ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation is hosting a community garage sale and vendor fair on Saturday from 8a.m. to 2p.m., at Upper Longview Park.

There will be more than 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home décor, furniture, home-made items, clothes, antiques and more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.