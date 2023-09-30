St. Ambrose University hosts annual Miracle Miles event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon hosted their annual Miracle Miles event sponsored by Fleet Feet to raise awareness for pediatric illness and money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Dance Marathon is a yearlong celebration of life to provide emotional and financial support for the families treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, our local children’s miracle network hospital.

Dance Marathon is changing kids’ health, because kids can’t wait, and at St. Ambrose they believe in the kids.

“Typically, this is a good kickoff to the year and a good community engagement event for us.” Kylee Moore, President, St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon 12 said.

Every lap completed will be sponsored by Fleet Feet, so the more laps completed, the more money raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Childrens Hospital.

“Today, we’re just focusing on getting people out here in the community,” Moore said. “Every dollar or every lap is $1.00 so, we’re trying to get as many people out.”

A memorable event for and even better cause, others involved say this is something that not only affects the kids they do all this for, but also those who choose to take part.

“It’s one of those things that you know, you hear people say, oh, I want to make an impact in the community,” Will Nemechek, Sponsorship Director, St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon 12 said. “I want to make an impact in people’s lives, this is something that we actually can do that, and I see it every year I’ve seen it, I saw it all last year with a lot of our families.”

Nemechek says this helps bring people together, a sense of unity, starting the school year off strong and raising money throughout the community.

“Just encouraging people to do as much as they can,” Nemechek said. “Be selfless, do stuff for others. You know, life isn’t just about doing stuff for yourself, we want to help as many people as we can, especially kids.”

Roughly 250 children die every single day across the world from cancer, 250 too many, ultimately one thing stands out above all the rest in finding a cure.

“Our main goal is to make sure that kids can be kids and bring an end to all of this,” Moore said. “So that hopefully one day there’s no child that ever has to face any kind of illness, but also to make sure that no kid fights alone.”

The event ran from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and at least one person remained walking at all times through out the day

If you would like to donate to this cause you can visit www.saudm.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.