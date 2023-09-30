Whiteside County Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in home invasion case

TV6 Weekend Fastcast, Sept. 29
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County Deputies responded to a home invasion with a person who suffered significant injuries. Now deputies say they’re still looking for one person who was involved.

According to a media release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Candie L. Hodge, 38, of Sterling, Ill. was arrested and charged with home invasion, a class X felony, aggravated battery, a class 3 felony, and mob action, a class 4 felony. Christopher R. Standard, 37, of Rock Falls is wanted by deputies for home invasion.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Standard.

Deputies say the incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:38 a.m. when deputies were called to the 1600 block of Riverdale Road in Rock Falls for a disturbance.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a home invasion occurred which resulted in an occupant of the residence suffering significant injuries, deputies said.

After further investigation, deputies said they issued arrest warrants for Hodge and Standard.

According to deputies Hodge has been arrested and remains in the Whiteside County Jail and is awaiting further court proceedings. Standard remains out of custody and is wanted for home invasion, deputies said.

Any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Standard can be directed to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Division of Criminal Investigations at 815-772-4044.

