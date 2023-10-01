City of Muscatine collecting unwanted digital devices

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine is hoping to repurpose or recycle your unwanted digital devices. It’s a part of Digital Inclusion Week - a national week of action to raise awareness on the importance of digital equity. Digital items that are donated will be recycled or repaired for low income households or non profits. From October 2nd - 6th, the City of Muscatine will begin collecting donations at the Musser Library from 10am until 3pm.

The City’s Digital Inclusion Coordinator for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) grant, Charlie English, is leading the device drive to be held during Digital Inclusion Week 2023. The drive will be a part of an Outreach Program for ACP. English has been reaching out to local businesses and individuals to collect unused or outdated devices for refurbishment or recycling.

“We hope other organizations may be open to joining the City in utilizing this service to dispose of technology devices that are no longer useful,” English said.

Donations will be accepted at Musser Public Library all week with English on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday to collect devices and to provide information about ACP. English will also be in the Loper Learning Center at Muscatine Community College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Individuals or businesses with a high volume of donations can contact English directly to arrange for a pickup (phone 563-275-6442 or email at Charlie.acp@muscatineiowa.gov).

For additional information about the Device Drive and/or the ACP program contact Charlie English at 563-275-6442 or email at Charlie.acp@muscatineiowa.gov.

About National Digital Inclusion Alliance: NDIA advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. Working collaboratively with more than 1,400 digital inclusion practitioners, NDIA advocates for equitable broadband access, tech devices, digital skills training, and tech support. For more information, visit digitalinclusion.org.

