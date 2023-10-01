Early morning weekend fire destroys shed in Cascade

Officials say estimated damage is roughly $100,000
Shed in Cascade, Iowa burned down over the weekend.
Shed in Cascade, Iowa burned down over the weekend.(MGN)
By Creighton Fox
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KWQC) -

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is underway after a shed burned down in Cascade, Iowa. Officials say around 4:15am on October 1st, they responded to a call at 1019 Aitchison Rd. Officials say when crews arrived a shed was fully engulfed and has been declared an estimated $100,000 loss. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the fire including the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Fire Department, and Bernard Fire Department.

