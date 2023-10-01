Over a thousand motorcycles delivered toys in the 39th annual Toys for Tots

DAVENPORT, Iowa {KWQC} -- Over a thousand motorcycles participated in the 39th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle run. Each year, the goal remains the same: making sure that each child has a present on Christmas.

The cyclists were led out of the West davenport’s Wal-Mart by the Grand Marshall, Iowa State Senator Chris Cournoyer, with toys and presents strapped down for the ride.

“There’s nothing better than watching a kid that doesn’t think he’s going to get anything for Christmas, open that gift,” said ABATE of Iowa - District 15 District Coordinator, Steve Trafford. “A lot of the people that are here today, they know what it’s like. Some of them have used this service before. They’ve had that help or needed that help and now they’re just returning back to the community.

All toys were safely transferred to Hobby Lobby. Applications to receive toys this year are now open. The application opened today and will be open through November 24, the day after thanksgiving. In-person verification will open on October 20 at the office in Moline. You can apply on the Quad Cities Toys for Tots website.

