Pedestrian hit by train in De Witt

It happened near Lake Killdeer by the intersection of Lincoln Highway and 230th Avenue.
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.(MGN image)
By Creighton Fox
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A train accident in De Witt, Iowa is currently under investigation. According to the Clinton County Sheriff, the train hit a pedestrian. It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st near the intersection of Lincoln Highway and 230th Avenue. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Details are limited at this point, we will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

