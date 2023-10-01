Putnam’s exhibit JUNKraft presents the JUNKcraft Fashion Show

TV6 Weekend Fastcast, Sept. 29
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa {KWQC} – A fashion show was held at the Putnam Museum inspired by one of the exhibits.

Currently on display at the Putnum Museum is JUNKraft. This exhibit focuses on the issues of global plastic pollution in our ocean. One of the most notable exhibits there in the raft, completely made of plastic that successfully voyaged from Los Angeles to Hawaii.

Staff and plastic enthusiasts from Putnam held the JUNKcraft Fashion Show. The clothing designs were completely made out of plastic and transformed into a work of art. Putnam’s Digital Media Specialist and JUNKcraft model, Jordyn Strange calls this fashion show, ‘one of a kind and something they can continue on for years to come.’

“It’s just a fun way to bring awareness to the plastic pollution problem in our oceans,” said Strange. “By challenging very creative people to create dresses and other garments out of plastic and trash and materials that we all use every day, but usually throw away.”

The JUNKraft exhibit will be on display until October 30th.

