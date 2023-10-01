Student loan repayments resume after 3 year pause

TV6 Weekend Fastcast, Sept. 29
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A program that was launched in March 2020 to provide relief for college students with federal student loans is ending. Interest on loans resumed on Sept. 1 while monthly payments will be due starting this month.

The program was part of a federal emergency relief package in the wake of sweeping pandemic restrictions across the nation. Over the course of three years, Congress extended the program despite the easing of restrictions during same period.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a law that prevented further extensions, putting an end to the temporary pause.

The U.S. Department of Education has outlined ways students and parents can prepare for the change and seek additional relief.

  • Make sure your contact information is up to date on your online profile so you can receive updates and see your billing statement.
  • If you feel you are still in need of financial relief, you can still enroll in the government’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program, which provides savings on your monthly payment, based on your current income.
  • If you are unable to find find a re-payment plan, you are encouraged to contact your loan servicer to ask for short-term relief.

The Department of Education warns of scams. They say companies may call you offering debt forgiveness or cancellation, in exchange for a fee. The department says you are never asked to pay for help, and say to never reveal your personal information or account password to anyone.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

A fashion show was held at the Putnam Museum inspired by one of the exhibits.
Putnam’s exhibit JUNKraft presents the JUNKcraft Fashion Show
Staff from Life Connections Peer Recovery Services host a meet and greet with the community for...
Life Connections Peer Recovery Services hosts a meet and greet for International Recovery Day
1
St. Ambrose University hosts annual Miracle Miles event
St. Ambrose University hosts annual Miracle Miles event
St. Ambrose University hosts annual Miracle Miles event