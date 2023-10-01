A summer-like Sunday ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Highs soared into the 90′s for many locations yesterday afternoon. Look for more unseasonably warm weather to come, with blue skies and sunshine for your Sunday. Temperatures should reach the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Sunny skies return Monday with readings in the mid to upper 80′s. Scattered clouds move in Tuesday, ahead of a front arriving Wednesday. This front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms through midweek, and usher in much cooler air for the long range outlook. How cool? How about 60′s by Friday and 50′s by Saturday.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

