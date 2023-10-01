A summer-like Sunday ahead

80s and 90s continue for a few more days, but cool fall temps are just around the corner
9/30 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Highs soared into the 90′s for many locations yesterday afternoon. Look for more unseasonably warm weather to come, with blue skies and sunshine for your Sunday.  Temperatures should reach the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Sunny skies return Monday with readings in the mid to upper 80′s. Scattered clouds move in Tuesday, ahead of a front arriving Wednesday. This front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms through midweek, and usher in much cooler air for the long range outlook. How cool? How about 60′s by Friday and 50′s by Saturday.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies.  Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Sunny and warm. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Fall...where are you? July-like temps continue
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
It’s going to feel like summer this weekend!
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Summer warmth arrives for the weekend
8/29/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast
8/29/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast