2 injured in Kewanee shooting, suspect arrested

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

On October 1st at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Lakeview Avenue for reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous individuals who were part of a disturbance prior to the shooting. Officer located the injured man lying on the sidewalk. He was taken by the Kewanee Fire Department to OSF St. Luke, and was later flown to OSF St. Francis via life flight. Officers also located a second victim who was shot in the right shoulder during the same incident. That subject was taken to OSF St. Luke for treatment, and was later released.

The Kewanee Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police began an investigation into the incident. Officers reviewed surveillance video, conducted statements with witnesses, and collected evidence. From investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Javon Porter, 36, of Chicago. Porter was located at a residence in Kewanee and was taken into custody without incident.

Porter was taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4), Aggravated Battery (Class 4), and two charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony). The Class X Felony carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Porter is awaiting formal charges from the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.