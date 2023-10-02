2 injured in Kewanee shooting, suspect arrested

Javon Porter arrested in connection to a shooting in Kewanee that left 2 injured
Javon Porter arrested in connection to a shooting in Kewanee that left 2 injured(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

On October 1st at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Lakeview Avenue for reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous individuals who were part of a disturbance prior to the shooting. Officer located the injured man lying on the sidewalk. He was taken by the Kewanee Fire Department to OSF St. Luke, and was later flown to OSF St. Francis via life flight. Officers also located a second victim who was shot in the right shoulder during the same incident. That subject was taken to OSF St. Luke for treatment, and was later released.

The Kewanee Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police began an investigation into the incident. Officers reviewed surveillance video, conducted statements with witnesses, and collected evidence. From investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Javon Porter, 36, of Chicago. Porter was located at a residence in Kewanee and was taken into custody without incident.

Porter was taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4), Aggravated Battery (Class 4), and two charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony). The Class X Felony carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Porter is awaiting formal charges from the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Over a thousand motorcycles participated in the 39th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle run. Each...
Over a thousand motorcycles delivered toys in the 39th annual Toys for Tots
Over a thousand motorcycles participated in the 39th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle run. Each...
Over a thousand motorcycles delivered toys in the 39th annual Toys for Tots
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Freedom House has locations in Illinois as their...
October 1 begins Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Freedom House has locations in Illinois as their...
October 1 begins Domestic Violence Awareness Month