$4.15 million commitment to Monmouth College to support students and global engagement

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Monmouth College has received one of its largest commitments in college history, and officials say it will be used to provide students with more opportunities to become globally engaged citizens.

The $4.15 million commitment from alumna Karen Krueger, Class of 1972, will help Monmouth students who want to study abroad and support faculty in developing short-term and semester-long study abroad opportunities, according to a media release from the college. It will also establish the Krueger Center for Global Engagement at Monmouth College.

The Krueger Center will include the Karen Krueger Chair in Global Engagement and an endowed fund to support activities such as study abroad, globally-themed internships and research projects, intensive language instruction, and campus speakers and symposia, the media release stated.

“My goal is to open doors to students, especially those who might not have even thought they would have the opportunity to learn more about the world outside the U.S. by experiencing it first-hand,” said Krueger.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.