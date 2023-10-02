Beloved Muscatine librarian to retire after 23 years

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Betty Collins brought fun to reading for the past 23 years at the Musser Public Library (MPL) and HNI Community Center, and has announced her retirement effective Oct. 15.

During her time at MPL, she has contributed her joyfulness, her heightened sense of whimsy and celebration, and her deep knowledge of the varied paths that children take as they learn and grow.

A celebration for Collins will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in her favorite area of the library, the children’s department, on Saturday, Oct. 14. Everyone is welcome to join Musser Library staff and the City of Muscatine in reminiscing on her years of dedicated service and wishing her well on her next great adventure.

Musser Public Library is located at 408 East 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA. The phone number is 563-263-3065. The website is https://musserpubliclibrary.org/

