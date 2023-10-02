Bench trial set for Colona man charged in 2022 death of 14-month-old

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Colona man charged in the death of a 14-month-old in January 2022, opted for a bench trial, Henry County court records show.

Henry County prosecutors filed charges on Feb. 2, 2022 of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery against 40-year-old Rahsaan M. Strawder. Electronic court records show he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Strawder waived his right to a jury trial Monday and is opting instead for a bench trial. The trial is slated to last five days, but a start date has not been set. A status hearing will likely be set for late November, according to the docket.

Prosecutors allege in a four-count information filed Feb. 2, 2022, Strawder struck a 14-month-old girl against a hard surface, causing a brain injury, on Jan. 27, 2022.

That same day, the Colona Police Department was notified by Moline police about the battery. Moline police initially took the report believing the incident happened in the city, the Colona Police Department said in a media release.

The child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she died Jan. 30, 2022 according to police. An autopsy was conducted Feb. 1, 2022.

An initial charge of aggravated battery was filed against Strawder.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections online records, Strawder was paroled in June 2022 after serving a sentence on a 2016 conviction for robbery and aggravated battery in Kane County.

He also was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2002 in Kane County and is a registered sex offender, online records show.

He also has convictions for aggravated arson, residential burglary, and fraud out of Kane County, according to IDOC online records.

