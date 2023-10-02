Contractors to remove piers of old I-74 bridge, close new bridge and river

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The new I-74 bridge will be temporarily closed while the Iowa Department of Transportation uses controlled explosives to remove several piers from the old bridge Oct. 15.

According to Iowa DOT, the demolition operation is set for as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting. With the use of controlled explosives by the demolition contractor, Helm Group, a temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to vehicles and pedestrians and the river to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters will be required.

New bridge temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians

The entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour on Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place. Through traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river and then routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74. The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for approximately 24 hours beginning the night of Oct. 14 and will be closely monitored by local law enforcement.

I-74 Demolition River Bridge Detour.
I-74 Demolition River Bridge Detour.(Iowa Department of Transportation)
I-74 Demolition Thru Traffic Detour.
I-74 Demolition Thru Traffic Detour.(Iowa Department of Transportation)

River closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters

To ensure public safety during this demolition operation, certain areas will be temporarily closed. The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 15. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours. Local law enforcement will be on-site monitoring the river during the demolition process.

Riverfront path closed in Bettendorf

Residents and visitors in the area are advised to view the Restricted Area Map. Access to this area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf, will be strictly prohibited. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed. Access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open. Additionally, the parking lot adjacent to the new bridge in Bettendorf will be closed to the public.

River closed to traffic for eastbound span demolition of old I-74
River closed to traffic for eastbound span demolition of old I-74(IDOT)

According to the Iowa DOT, the demolition will be streamed online by accessing the project webcams at iowadot.gov/i74riverbridge.

Iowa DOT said there is expected to be a final blast sometime in the winter, for updates on the project, visit the I-74 demolition page on the Iowa DOT site.

