Father pleads guilty in toddler’s overdose death

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Monday, Oct. 2, includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, Tyler Akright pleaded guilty to child endangerment in the overdose death of his 22-month-old son.

Two of the three charges for child endangerment - serious injury and bodily injury - are felonies.

According to the plea agreement made in Scott County District Court, prosecutors and the defense agree to recommend prison time and for all counts to run consecutively for a total of 17 years.

He will be sentenced Nov. 15.

Davenport Police arrested Akright in connection two two incidents back in 2021.
Davenport Police arrested Akright in connection two two incidents back in 2021.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

The boy’s mother, Malea Wilson, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to the same charges and is looking at the same amount of time in prison, per the plea agreement.

She will be sentenced Nov. 16.

