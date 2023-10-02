Great Revivalist Brew Lab leaving Geneseo, moving into QC metro

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities area brewery is moving locations, and owners say they’ll now be serving up brews at a new location, in the QC metro area.

Great Revivalist Brew Lab had its location in Geneseo, Ill. up until Saturday, Sept. 30, but according to a Facebook post from the brewery, they’ve since closed the Geneseo location and are moving to Downtown Rock Island, inside the Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 700 22nd Street.

“While we are excited about this new project, we are also heavy hearted,” the post stated. “Saturday, Sept. 30, we will be closing the Brew Lab in Geneseo, Ill. This will allow us the ability to move the necessary equipment and fixtures to the new location.”

The new location hasn’t opened yet, but owners say they’ll be keeping the public up-to-date on the adventure and a timeline on their Facebook page.

Owners also stated that all gift cards will be honored at their Clinton location in the meantime, and the new location as soon as it opens.

