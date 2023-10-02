Jake Eastburn to be deployed to Kuwait next year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Executive Producer for Paula Sands Live, Jake Eastburn, followed up Paula’s retirement news with his own big announcement.

As a member of the Illinois National Guard for over 17 years, Eastburn recently received news that he will be deployed to Kuwait from the end of January through December, 2024.

In the segment, Paula and Jake fondly reminisce about their very special personal and professional relationship while discussing changes ahead.

Jake’s position at KWQC-TV6 will be held for him while he’s away.

