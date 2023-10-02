Midwest Insurance Group gives great advice to navigate Medicare Open Enrollment

Midwest Insurance Group
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare Open Enrollment is underway annually from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Finding the supplemental insurance plan that fills the “Medigap” that meets your specific needs is a lot easier when you rely on the professionals at Midwest Insurance Group--unlike the impersonal service available when you call those 800 numbers.

Watch the very informative interviews featured in the video playlist as aired during Paula Sands Live. All of the segments feature MIG’s independent insurance brokers. These brokers are local and work for YOU--not insurance companies and there is NO additional cost for their assistance.

MIG makes it possible to shop for all the top plans--the agency does not represent any one company.

A direct link to the Medicare page at the MIG website is here: https://www.migbrokers.com/medicare/.

For more information, visit a Midwest Insurance Group location (walk-ins are welcome), make an appointment, or register online. The phone number is 309-764-6444.

Midwest Insurance Group is conveniently located at North Park and South Park Malls, with the the home office at 5030 38th Avenue in Moline. The location within North Park is relatively new.

MIG is committed to making Medicare easy. They can also assist with life insurance, health Insurance and investments.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Monday, the State of Iowa agreed to an interim settlement in a lawsuit brought on behalf of...
Iowa HHS enters interim settlement agreement to improve youth mental health system
FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
This is a test: Government sending test alerts Wednesday
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
The Quad Cities' television show host and news anchor for the past 41 years, has announced her...
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC