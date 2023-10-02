Muscatine football star Ty Cozad wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine football star Ty Cozad won the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the week award after receiving more than 2,000 votes.

“It feels great, I just want to thank all the community that came together, and got me the win here, I was down, a little while and then everyone came together and voted for me so I appreciate it a lot” said Cozad, who is Muscatine’s all time rushing leader.

“It makes me feel great, I’ve been working for that my whole life so just getting that type of record is crazy to me. It’s something I dreamed about as a kid.”

“Watching him go the whole time, he’s just become more confident. He came up and started as a sophomore and just as the years progressed, last year he had a really big year, and kind of was like yeah I can really do this, and this year the development of his game, he’s gotten bigger, faster, he’s come a long ways but just self confidence about himself about yeah, I can do this” said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins.

