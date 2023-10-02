Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands, a mainstay in Quad Cities television for 41 years, announces her retirement.

“I plan to begin the New Year at a new starting line. This job has been a joy, and now it’s time for the freedom of a new chapter,” said the host of Paula Sands Live and 6 p.m. news anchor at KWQC TV6.

Paula recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her afternoon talk show at TV6. She also marked her 41st year at KWQC in Davenport, Iowa.

A native Quad Citian, she began her TV career at KWQC in 1982 as co-host of PM Magazine.

She was 23 years old at the time; the youngest co-host of the PM Magazine syndicated show in the country.

The program later became 5PM Live. Then in 1993, transformed into the hour-long Paula Sands Live.

Paula was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle in 2015.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Paula Sands for over 20 years at KWQC,” said KWQC News Director Anne Hughes. “She is the definition of style, grace and professionalism. It will be hard to see her leave, but I am excited for her too. I want to thank her for years of dedication, not only to our staff and station, but to our viewers who welcome her into their homes each day.”

Paula Sands will sign off at the end of December.

