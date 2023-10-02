Project Bundle Up: Donate clothes for those in need on Oct. 13

KWQC partners with the Salvation Army for a drive up event
The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this wi
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this winter.

On Oct. 13, join us from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the KWQC TV6 station, 805 Brady Street, Davenport. Enter KWQC off Brady Street, drop off the items while remaining in your vehicle, and exit on Perry Street. Volunteers will be outside the station to help collect the items.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens include:

  • Winter coats
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Boots
  • Cash donations, which will allow the Salvation Army to shop for what is needed

The annual event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

For anyone unable to participate during Friday’s event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, or at the Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County. For more information visit the Salvation Army website.

Last year more than 1,300 winter items were collected during the drive.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

The Quad Cities' television show host and news anchor for the past 41 years, has announced her...
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
Deputies seek help to identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in DeWitt
Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary...
Rapids City water notice, boil order
The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the...
Project Bundle Up: Donate clothes for those in need on Oct. 13