Project Bundle Up: Donate clothes for those in need on Oct. 13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this winter.

On Oct. 13, join us from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the KWQC TV6 station, 805 Brady Street, Davenport. Enter KWQC off Brady Street, drop off the items while remaining in your vehicle, and exit on Perry Street. Volunteers will be outside the station to help collect the items.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens include:

Winter coats

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Boots

Cash donations, which will allow the Salvation Army to shop for what is needed

The annual event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

For anyone unable to participate during Friday’s event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, or at the Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, during office hours.

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County. For more information visit the Salvation Army website.

Last year more than 1,300 winter items were collected during the drive.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.