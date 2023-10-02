QC Flavor Fest featuring food, music, and fun to be held Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Downtown will become ‘Flavor-town” during QC Flavor Fest at Common Chord, a benefit for the non-profit’s music education, on Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m.

It’s an opportunity for supporters to enjoy the most flavorful food and drinks that the Quad Cities has to offer--paired with with music provided by The Textures.

There will also be a range of prizes, giveaways, and auction items with a few other ingredients in the mix for a recipe of flavorful fun and fundraising.

100% of the proceeds from QC Flavor Fest go directly to Common Chord’s music education programs.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://givebutter.com/c/QPQZfb

Common Chord is located at 129 North Main Street, Davenport. The phone number is 563-326-1333. Visit the non-profit online at https://www.commonchordqc.org/

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1224114204961321

