Rapids City boil order lifted

Tuesday the boil order was lifted, according to city officials.
Tuesday the boil order was lifted, according to city officials.(MGN)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A water valve had been malfunctioning and needed replaced, Rapids City officials said. Service repairs were scheduled for Monday, and a precautionary boil order was in effect.

Officials say the repair affected the following:

  • All properties north of Route 84
  • South side of Route 84 from property addresses of 1202 to 1626
  • 3rd Avenue property address of 1201 to 1416
  • 4th Avenue property address of 1203 to 1319
  • Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227 to 338
  • Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226 to 419
  • Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303 to 511

For additional information, contact the Village of Rapids City at 309-496-2321.

