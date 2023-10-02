Rapids City boil order lifted

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A water valve had been malfunctioning and needed replaced, Rapids City officials said. Service repairs were scheduled for Monday, and a precautionary boil order was in effect.

Tuesday the boil order was lifted, according to city officials.

Officials say the repair affected the following:

All properties north of Route 84

South side of Route 84 from property addresses of 1202 to 1626

3rd Avenue property address of 1201 to 1416

4th Avenue property address of 1203 to 1319

Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227 to 338

Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226 to 419

Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303 to 511

For additional information, contact the Village of Rapids City at 309-496-2321.

