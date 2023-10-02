Rapids City water notice, boil order

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A water valve has been malfunctioning and needs replaced, Rapids City officials said. Service repairs are scheduled for Monday, but once they’re done, there will be a precautionary boil order in effect.

Officials say the repair affects the following:

All properties north of Route 84

South side of Route 84 from property addresses of 1202 to 1626

3rd Avenue property address of 1201 to 1416

4th Avenue property address of 1203 to 1319

Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227 to 338

Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226 to 419

Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303 to 511

Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by brining it to a rolling boil for at least five minutes once water service is restored until further notice, officials said.

For additional information, contact the Village of Rapids City at 309-496-2321.

