Rock Island leaf pickup begins Oct. 16

Top stories for Oct. 2 from KWQC TV6.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island will begin its free leaf collection on Monday, Oct. 16.

Residents must use approved yard waste bags and contain only leaves.

Free yard waste bags can be picked up beginning Monday, Oct. 9. Residents can get up 20 bags per day as long as supplies last with proof of Rock Island residency.

Leaf bag pickup spots:

  • Public Works Department: 1309 Mill St., 7 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday,
  • South Rock Island Township Office: 4330 11th St., 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Rock Island Township Assessor’s Office: 2827 7th Ave., Ste. 1, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Saukie Golf Course: 3101 38th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The program lasts until Friday, Dec. 8.

The city warns residents that any yard waste cannot be placed in the streets or ravines because it can restrict storm water flow and cause or exacerbate flooding.

