Safe Harbor Family Crisis Center welcomes October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout October, Safe Harbor Family Crisis Center honors National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Last year, Safe Harbor Family Crisis Center assisted 600 survivors of domestic violence in Knox County, according to a media release from Safe Harbor. The organization supports domestic violence survivors through legal advocacy, group and individual counseling, economic assistance, emergency shelter and connections with local resources.

“Domestic violence is everywhere. There are likely people in your life who are experiencing it. It’s important to let these people know that while they don’t have control of another person’s violent behavior, they do have options on how to respond,” says Rebekah, a Court Advocate at Safe Harbor.

According to the The National Network to End Domestic Violence, domestic violence agencies provide services to over 70,000 survivors in one day alone. These agencies help domestic violence survivors work through these societal barriers and ability to escape abusive relationships.

“Not only in October, but all year round you can help by offering non-judgmental support to people in your life who may be experiencing domestic violence, and letting them know they are not alone,” says Rebekah.

In remembrance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, communities all over the nation will mourn those whose lives were affected by domestic violence and celebrate the progress these advocates have made to support survivors and end domestic violence.

