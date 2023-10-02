This is a test: Government sending test alerts Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Ill., Iowa (KWQC) - “THIS IS A TEST” should flash on all cellular screens on Wednesday at 1:20 CT.

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all cell phones. The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and others to minimize confusion.

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4. (IPAWS)

