This is a test: Government sending test alerts Wednesday

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Monday, Oct. 2, includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill., Iowa (KWQC) - “THIS IS A TEST” should flash on all cellular screens on Wednesday at 1:20 CT.

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all cell phones. The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and others to minimize confusion.

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.(IPAWS)

