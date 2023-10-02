Warm start to the week ahead of big changes

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Summer-like heat continues to headline our weather both today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s which is just shy of record high territory. Enjoy it, because our first strong front of fall arrives Wednesday. Look for showers and a few rumbles of thunder to move through limiting highs to the mid 70s. Gusty winds will arrive by the end of the week and temps will fail to make it out of the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, but frost may be hard to come by because of the winds. This means jackets and sweatshirts will be needed this weekend with highs only in the 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 60º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

