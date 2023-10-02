DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s always refreshing to punctuate the 24/7 news cycle with some positive local stories.

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com offers a monthly rundown of interesting and upbeat news items and events going on in the region.

So, what’s the good news for October 2023? The following stories are highlighted:

Davenport Teen semifinalist In National Merit Scholarship Program: Angela Chen, 12th-grade student at North High School, has been selected. Only 16,000 students from around the nation have been selected based on their PSAT scores. Semifinalists are the highest-scoring participants in each state.

Heidi Hernandez Wins Iowa Teaching Award as “Outstanding Middle School Art Educator of the Year” by the Art Educators Of Iowa. This award is given annually to eligible members of the Iowa art education community for their dedication to the craft of teaching art to children.

Rock Island Marching Band Competes At Midwest Regionals. After winning the state of Illinois competition, the Pride of Rock Island Marching Band roared into the Midwest regionals this past weekend and finished 12th overall after competing against 20 other bands from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois.

Davenport West Receives Recognition By Special Olympics. Congratulations to West High School on being selected as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School. A Unified Champion School that received national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence. We are so proud of our Falcons.

Rock Island Teen Published In National Anthology. At just the age of 17 Moon Haynes is a published writer. Moon, a senior at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center says she’s always enjoyed writing and it’s kind of therapeutic for her. One of her teachers encouraged her to participate in The Young Emerging Writers (YEW) Summer Internship Program. The YEW Summer Internship Program is composed of students ages 15-19 who applied and were interviewed for the privilege of participating in this selective paid internship program. Moon was one of the chosen for the program. She entered some of her pieces to be considered for the program’s literary magazine The Atlas. Not one, but three of her pieces were selected to be published in the magazine.

Rock Island Academy Holds Million Father March: Over one hundred dads, grandpas, uncles, and men within our community showed up to support Rock Island Academy students on Sept. 22 for the school’s annual Million Father March. This is a very special event that encourages the influence of Men in the lives of our students. Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer on our students. You definitely made their morning.

Genesis Nursing Officer Elected To National Position: Joel Moore, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer for Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, will soon be a national voice for nursing leadership. Moore has been elected to the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Board of Directors. Elected by the organization’s membership, he will serve a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024. As a board member for Region 6, he will represent Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Ballet Quad Cities Working With Elementary Schoolers: Ballet Quad Cities have been working with Milan’s Thomas Jefferson 6th graders. The students got to present their interpretation of Van Gogh’s Starry Night at the school’s Donuts with Dancers event. Ballet Quad Cities have received outside grants to pay for their week with TJ’s 6th graders and is the only school that has had this opportunity.