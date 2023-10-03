14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

