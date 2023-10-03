Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden convened a call Tuesday with U.S. allies and partners to coordinate future support for Ukraine after Congress passed — and he signed — legislation that kept the U.S. government funded but dropped his request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Details on specifics of the discussion and whether any decisions were made were not immediately available.

Biden sought on Sunday, just hours after he signed a bill to fund U.S. government operations through mid-November, to reassure allies of continued U.S. financial support for Ukraine’s war effort. But he warned in public comments that time was running out and urged Congress to negotiate a new aid package quickly.

“We cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said at the White House after Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding bill late Saturday that stripped out assistance for Ukraine.

“We have time, not much time, and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency,” Biden said, noting that funding in the bill will run out in mid-November.

“The vast majority of both parties — Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House — support helping Ukraine and the brutal aggression that is being thrust upon them by Russia,” Biden said. “Stop playing games, get this done.’’

But many lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing more difficult as the war continues. Republican resistance to the aid has been gaining momentum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy to call vote Tuesday on effort to oust him and says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
A security camera caught a suspect holding a man up at gunpoint before taking a truck.
Man accused of crime spree caught on video arrested after chase, gun battle with deputies
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed