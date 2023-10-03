Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise

The Bag Broker, a luxury retail store, located on Utica Ridge Road had their store broken into early Monday morning.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a break-in, a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.

The Bag Broker, a luxury retail store, located on Utica Ridge Road had their store broken into early Monday morning and according to the owner of the store, approximately $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

TV6 spoke to the store owner who says the community support she’s gotten has helped her see the positives in the situation.

“It makes you feel good about the community support and bringing together the awareness about these types of situations,” said Skylar Yutsler, owner of The Bag Broker/Avail. “Because, you know, these pieces, every day people wear them out in the streets and they don’t think anything of it. But, I think to take something good out of it would definitely be to bring everyone together.”

The store is closed until further notice, Yutsler said.

Police are also encouraging the public to contact Davenport Police Department if you have any information on that break-in or if you see any of those luxury handbags and accessories being sold online.

