Cinderella's Cellar
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cinderella’s Cellar is a resale shop in Davenport operated by members of the Catholic Service Board. Sales from the shop are gifted to the Kahl Home and other community organizations.

Cinderella’s Cellar accepts donations of clothing, household items, and furniture during regular store hours and the non-profit will be holding a Christmas Open House featuring seasonal items will be held on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cinderella’s Cellar is located at 230 West 35th Street, Davenport. For more information, visit online at https://www.kahlhomedav.com/catholic-service-board/ or call 563- 323-1923. Follow the non-profit on Facebook here.

Cinderella's Cellar
